Kharge raises Congress poll pitch, says BJP misleading people

RAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, ас- cusing him of consistently speaking lies and misleading the public while remaining si- lent on the real issues affecting the masses.

Speaking at a poll rally in the reserved scheduled caste Lok Sabha seat of Janjgir-Champa, Kharge criticised PM Modi and the BJP for often diverting attention with talk of the figure 400, while neglecting the welfare of marginalized communities such as the backwards, scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, poor, and farmers.

Kharge cautioned that if the Constitution and democracy are not safeguarded, it is the people of the country who will be at higher risks, not the leaders.

Referring to PM Modi's promises as "Modi Ki Guarantee," Kharge labelled them as mere 'jumla' (lies), emphasising that PM Modi has a history of making empty promises without fulfilling them.

He warned that allowing PM Modi to continue for another five years would be detrimen- tal to the country, suggesting that his slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' would ultimately lead to 'sabka satyanash'.

Kharge described PM Modi as a 'teller of lies' and suggest- ed that recent polling feedback indicated a growing realization among the people against the Prime Minister's deceptive as- surances, with the Congress gaining significant support. He accused PM Modi of resorting to Hindu-Muslim rhetoric when confronted with reality.

Highlighting the Congress' track record of welfare schemes during its 55-year rule, Kharge questioned wheth- er the party had ever resorted to divisive tactics such as snatching mangal sutras, im- posing taxes unfairly, or misus- ing central agencies to perse- cute individuals.

Kharge also contrasted the Congress' approach of collec- tive responsibility with PM Modi's individual-centric style, noting that while the Congress pledges under vari- ous Nyay guarantees, PM Modi exclusively cites 'Modi Ki Guarantee' without ac- knowledging the role of his party or government. Finally, Kharge urged voters to prioritise unity and not to be swayed by the deceptive rheto- ric of the PM in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.