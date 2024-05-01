Modi, Shah didn't stop Prajwal Revanna from fleeing country: Priyanka Gandhi

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP for allegedly failing to protect women and cited several instances to buttress her charge.

Citing the case of alleged sexual misconduct involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, she alleged the BJP had allowed him to flee the country.

"They talk about women’s security. You must have seen what is happening in Karnataka. A person linked to their party has committed such a crime that thousands of videos have surfaced. From a dais, Modiji sought votes for the person who had committed the crimes. The criminal has fled the country. No one stopped him. Modi did not stop him. Amit Shah did not stop him. He was allowed to leave," Vadra told a crowd while addressing an election rally in Assam.

She alleged the BJP remained silent, saved and shielded those who had committed crimes against women in Unnao and Hathras and hit out at the saffron party over the sexual abuse that took place amid last year's violence in Manipur.

"In Manipur, the wife of a security personnel was stripped and paraded in public (along with another woman). Everyone has seen that video. How were Modi and Amit Shah silent? They did not come to rescue the woman. No action was taken. They are allowing crimes to take place everywhere," Priyanka said, attacking the BJP.

"Modiji clicked photos with the wrestlers after they had won medals at the Olympics. When the same women said a wrong was done to them by a leader of the party (BJP) and sought help, Modiji remained silent,” she said.

Calling the prime minister "arrogant," Priyanka accused him of remaining far away from reality and staying cut off from the people of the country, with no understanding of their miseries.

"Like the arrogant kings of olden times, he has no idea about what people are going through. The arrogance is such that their ministers and candidates are asking people to vote the BJP to power again so the party can change the Constitution," the Congress leader said.

She slammed the BJP for its claims that it is honest. "The BJP often says the Congress did not do anything in 70 years. The Congress did not earn that much money in 70 years, which they (BJP) earned in 10 years. In just 10 years, they have become the richest party in the country and the world. And they say we are corrupt and they are honest," Priyanka said.