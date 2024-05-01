Nitish cautions Muslims against RJD-Congress ‘plan’ of bringing ‘jungle raj’ back

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday cautioned the Muslims against game plan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is part of the 'INDIA bloc, and said that "jungle raj" would return to Bihar as was before 2005 if the Opposition alliance was voted to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing election rallies in Madhepura and Araria, which go to the polls in the third phase on May 7, Nitish said that the condition of madrasas in which children of Muslim community used to study was worse and even those who used to teach the students were not paid on a regular basis. "We improved the condition of madrasas in Bihar when we came to power in the state in 2005. The teachers assigned to teach the students have been getting their renumeration on time and have been provided benefits of gov ernment's schemes," he said while listing the welfare works carried out by the NDA government in the state.

"People of rival communities used to fight against each other during "pati-patni' rule (RJD rule). When we came to power we stopped such clashes. Moreover, fending work of around 8000 'kabristans' (where dead bodies are buried) was done as part of phase-wise plan to stop communal clashes and encroachment of graveyards," he said, seeking votes for NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family, the chief minister said that he didn't promote his family members in politics unlike his political rivals. "None from my family is in politics. However, there are dynasts in the other camp. First, he himself became the CM and then brought his daughters and sons into politics," Nitish said.

Claiming that NDA will win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, he said that PM Modi has promised to lend union government's support to the state on development issues. He called upon people to rise above caste considerations while electing their Lok Sabha representatives for a stable government.