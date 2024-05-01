'Opposition lying, won't allow Congress to change Constitution', says Modi

At Malshiras in Solapur district, the PM continued his attack on the NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, saying he did not do much for farmers while being the Union agriculture minister, and added that it was now time to punish him. He taunted the opposition Congress, saying it was not able to field even 275 candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, and appealed to people not to waste their vote by supporting the grand old party.

Targeting Pawar with out mentioning his name, Modi said, "Fifteen years ago, a stalwart leader had come to contest an election here. It is being said that he took an oath before a setting sun that he will bring water to the drought-affected region here. Was he able to bring water here? Time has come to punish him," Modi said. "Be it in Vidarbha or Marathwada, the sin of depriving people from water has been happening for years. now," he said.

The PM said people are seeing the difference between his government's 10 years and Congress rule of 60 years. Congress leaders kept talking about eradicating poverty in every poll but would not do anything after that, he said. "In the last 10 years, our government is able to bring 25 crore people out of poverty and 80 crore are getting free ration," he said.