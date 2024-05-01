Plea in Delhi HC against circulation of deepfake videos during LS polls

NEW DELHI: A plea was mentioned before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against circulation of deepfake videos during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora agreed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday, if the petition is in order.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, while mentioning the plea for an urgent hearing, said it was being filed by a lawyers' body seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop the circulation of deepfake videos during elections.

Explaining the urgency, the lawyer said general elections are going on and deepfake videos are being circulated and they have also given a representation to the ECI.

The bench said social media platforms now have grievance redressal officers and sought to know whether the petitioners have approached them.

The counsel said they have done whatever they could.

He said by the time action is taken and such videos are removed, the damage is already done as the response time is between 24 and 48 hours.

The bench said it will examine the issue and hear it on Thursday.