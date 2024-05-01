PM Modi appeals people of Gujarat to vote for stable government

AHMEDABAD: During an election campaign in his home state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Deesa, and appealed to the people of Gujarat to vote for a stable government. He appealed that on the voting day (May 7) even if the mercury is at its peak, you should vote without fail.

He also claimed that the voting for the Lok Sabha elections was recently concluded in Rajasthan, which has 25 seats and Congress losing all seats. "Congress is busy defaming me and running a malicious campaign against it in the name 'Chailwala' or 'Chokidar Chor hai' or flying a Rafale replica and were mocking my government's decision to buy Rafale fighters," he stressed.

After addressing the public meeting in Deesa, his second one was scheduled at Himmatnagar. With these two rallies, Modi is targeting to address voters of four constituencies in North Gujarat, viz., Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Banaskantha and Patan.

On Thursday, he will address five public rallies in Gujarat, Anand, Surendranagar, Junagadh, and Jamnagar. With these rallies, he will be covering central Gujarat's four seats and seven seats in Saurashtra.

On the 65th foundation day of Gujarat, the PM appealed to the people of Gujarat to pledge to make the state a developed one. Modi addressing the voters in Deesa of Patan district said, "I am thankful to you all that you gave me a long opportunity to serve the state as Chief Minister which helped me garner a lot of experience in governance. As Chief Minister you have trained and groomed me a lot."

"I am happy that your training has helped me to serve the country best and achieve goals. I have served the country to my best, In the third term as prime minister of India, I will ensure that India becomes the world's third biggest economy," he added.