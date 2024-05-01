Shah’s fake video: Congress MLA’s aide, AAP worker held

AHMEDABAD/NEW DELHI: Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani’s personal assistant (PA) Satish Vansola and AAP worker RB Bariya were arrested for sharing edited video of Home Minister Amit Shah where he is purportedly seen announcing curtailment of reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs, police said on Tuesday.

“Two Facebook profiles, one under the name of Satish Vansola and the other under RB Bariya, shared an edited video of the Union Home Minister [Amit Shah] on social media. Both individuals were apprehended yesterday,” said Lavina Sinha, Ahmedabad’s DCP for zone-1. “An FIR was lodged against the two individuals under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC, along with provisions of the IT Act,” Sinha said.

A preliminary probe revealed that Vansola, a resident of Banaskantha, has been working as the PA of Mevani for the last six years and Bariya as AAP’s Dahod district president for the last four years, police said.