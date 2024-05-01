TMC axes Kunal Ghosh from Bengal general secretary post for sharing dais with BJP candidate

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday removed former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh from the post of Bengal general secretary for making statements that did not align with the party.

The development comes hours after Ghosh shared a stage with the BJP's Kolkata North candidate, Tapas Ray and heaped praise on him.

A statement signed by party MP Derek O’Brien said, "Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that do not align with those of the party. It is important to clarify that these are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party."

"Only statements issued from AITC headquarters should be considered the party's official position," the statement continued.

According to the party statement, Ghosh was previously relieved from his role as party spokesperson and now has been removed from the position of General Secretary of the state organisation.

Ghosh also missed a rally by the party’s candidate from the Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency, Sudip Bandopadhyay, for a blood donation programme, which was attended by Ray.

"Tapas Ray is a true mass leader. His doors are always open for party workers and people. I have known him for several decades. Unfortunately, our paths are now different despite our best efforts to retain him," Ghosh had said after he shared the stage with Ray.

Earlier, Ray had accused the TMC of showing narrow politics, if it were to remove Ghosh for sharing the stage with him. "I am hopeful that the elections will be free and fair, and no unscrupulous means will be used to retain the seat. Let the people cast their votes freely," he had added.

Ghosh, despite his removal from the post of party spokesperson, has also been holding press conferences regularly from the party headquarters.