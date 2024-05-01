Uttarakhand forest fires fan out to populated areas

Speaking to this newspaper, Divisional Forest Officer Chandrashekhar Joshi said, “Multiple forest fires occurred in the Nainital division, all of which have now been contained. Presently, there is only one fire in the Maheshkhan area, and efforts are underway to control it.” Joshi reassured, “The overall situation in Nainital is stable. A total of 300 forest personnel and 300 fire watchers are vigilantly monitoring any potential fire incidents within the division.”

A team of fire brigade personnel, led by in-charge Narendra Prasad, reached Nasul hamlet in Siloni village. The fire unit took immediate action at the houses of Khilanand Joshi and Devendra Joshi, which were hit by the fire, and effectively controlled the fire with the help of Multi-Port Fuel Injection (MFI) pumping.

‘Over 250 hotel bookings cancelled in two days’

Wildfires have been burning in the forests surrounding Nainital city. The army’s helicopters have been called in to help extinguish the fires. In light of this, upon receiving news through social media and other channels, tourists are cancelling their advance bookings. Over 250 reservations have been voided within a mere two-day span as a consequence of the wildfires.

