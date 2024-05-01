Uttarakhand forest fires fan out to populated areas

DEHRADUN: The wildfires raging in the forests surrounding Nainital city have begun to impact entrepreneurs operating within the tourism sector. Upon learning of the current situation regarding hotels in Nainital and Bhawali, approximately 250 tourists from various states across the country have decided to cancel their pre-booked accommodations for the upcoming summer holidays.
For the past several days, wildfires have been burning in the forests surrounding Nainital city. The army’s helicopters have been called in to help extinguish the fires. In light of this, upon receiving news through social media and other channels, tourists are cancelling their advance bookings.
Based on the data collected by this newspaper, over 250 reservations have been voided within a mere two-day span as a consequence of the wildfires. A substantial 70 percent of these bookings were previously secured for the upcoming month of May.
Meanwhile, within the Nainital division, a total of 300 forest workers and 300 fire watchers are diligently overseeing the ongoing fire incidents. With the help of the team, efforts are being made to control the fire.
Speaking to this newspaper, Digvijay Singh Bisht, the President of the Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association, expressed concerns regarding the impact of the forest fires in Nainital on tourism.
“The tourists from various regions of the country have been inquiring about the situation and some are hastily cancelling their advance bookings,” said Bisht. Around 250 bookings of hotels in Nainital and nearby Bhauwali and Bhimtal areas have been cancelled.
“The government and local administration should provide accurate information through a bulletin to ensure that tourists can make informed decisions about visiting the area during the upcoming tourist season, and these steps will prove effective and sustain the influx of tourists,” elaborated Bisht, president of the hotel association. “Failure to do so could severely impact the tourism industry in Nainital.”
Speaking to this newspaper, Divisional Forest Officer Chandrashekhar Joshi said, “Multiple forest fires occurred in the Nainital division, all of which have now been contained. Presently, there is only one fire in the Maheshkhan area, and efforts are underway to control it.” Joshi reassured, “The overall situation in Nainital is stable. A total of 300 forest personnel and 300 fire watchers are vigilantly monitoring any potential fire incidents within the division.”
A team of fire brigade personnel, led by in-charge Narendra Prasad, reached Nasul hamlet in Siloni village. The fire unit took immediate action at the houses of Khilanand Joshi and Devendra Joshi, which were hit by the fire, and effectively controlled the fire with the help of Multi-Port Fuel Injection (MFI) pumping.
