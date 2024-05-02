90% of 1,240 ragging cases resolved in 1 yr: UGC

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,240 ragging incidents were reported in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) over the last year, of which 1,113 cases, or 89.76 per cent cases, have been resolved by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Most of the ragging incidents - over 82 per cent - were reported by males from January 1, 2023, to April 28 this year, the UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, said.

Kumar said the nearly 90 per cent of ragging cases that were resolved highlight the commitment of the UGC and the institutions to promptly address ragging complaints and help provide students with a safe learning environment for all students in universities and colleges across India.

Currently, 127 active complaints, or 10.24%, are still pending, and the UGC plans to resolve them soon.