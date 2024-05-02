Amit Shah defamation case: Hearing against Rahul Gandhi postponed to May 14

SULTANPUR: Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remark targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah will now be held on May 14 as no judge was assigned to the MP-MLA court.

According to Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla, the hearing was scheduled for Thursday but could not be held as a judge was yet to be assigned to the court.

The MP-MLA court fixed May 14 as the next date of hearing in the matter, he added.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago.

Last December, the court issued a warrant against Gandhi.

Subsequently, Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20, appeared in the court and was granted bail.