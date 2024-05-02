Mumbai constable dies after gang of thieves injects him with poison

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old constable posted with the Local Arms unit of the Mumbai police died in a hospital, days after a gang of robbers and drug addicts allegedly injected him with a poisonous substance on railway tracks here while he struggled to recover his phone from them, an official said on Thursday.

The constable, Vishal Pawar, was a resident of Thane. He was admitted to a hospital in Thane, but lost the battle for life three days later on May 1, the official said.

"The incident occurred around 9. 30 pm on April 28 when Pawar was going for duty on board a suburban train in plain clothes," the official said.

Pawar was standing near the door and was talking on his phone.

As the train slowed down between Sion and Matunga stations in Mumbai, an unidentified man standing near the tracks hit Pawar's hand, due to which his mobile phone fell down, he said.

The accused picked up the phone and started running between the tracks.