Gujarat: BJP set to retain saffron citadel

AHMEDABAD: After ruling the state for more than two-and-a-half decades, the party consolidated its power by winning all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the past two elections. The party believes a hat-trick is in sight. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, four BJP candidates won with more than 40% margin votes and seven others with over 30% margin votes. While the party’s state unit president, C R Patil, won the Navsari Lok Sabha seat with 6,89,668 votes; Union Home Minister Amit Shah bagged the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 5,57,014.

Winning with the lowest margin of 12% votes was Dahod candidate Jashvantsinh Bhambhor. This time, Patil has set a target to win all 26 seats with a thick margin of 5 lakh votes on every seat. Recently, a confident Patil, during a public speech, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit a hat-trick in his office. However, despite the party’s confidence in winning all the parliamentary constituencies, it is facing trouble on a few seats, owing to stronger rivals, the party’s internal factionalism and the cadres opposing the candidature of a few.