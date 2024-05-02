INTERVIEW | ‘Modi Ki Guarantee will eclipse Congress Nyay promises. BJP to sweep Chhattisgarh’

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai exudes confidence in ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ and his good gover nance, which he believes will ensure an 11-seat BJP sweep in the state. Talking tough on Maoists, he said dialogue can resolve any problem and restore peace. In an interview with Ejaz Kaiser, he said Congress has failed as a constructive opposition. Excerpts:

What gives your party the confidence to win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh?

The voter turnout and their enthusiasm in the previous two phases of polling. This indicates people are eager to play their constructive role in giving PM Narendra Modi a third term for creating a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Our commitment to policy promises has also evoked an encouraging response.

Which constituencies do you find challenging?

The BJP will register victory in every seat with a sizeable margin. Your government is open to dialogue with the Maoists.