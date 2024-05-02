INTERVIEW | ‘Modi Ki Guarantee will eclipse Congress Nyay promises. BJP to sweep Chhattisgarh’

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai exudes confidence in ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ and his good gover nance, which he believes will ensure an 11-seat BJP sweep in the state. Talking tough on Maoists, he said dialogue can resolve any problem and restore peace. In an interview with Ejaz Kaiser, he said Congress has failed as a constructive opposition. Excerpts:
What gives your party the confidence to win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh?
The voter turnout and their enthusiasm in the previous two phases of polling. This indicates people are eager to play their constructive role in giving PM Narendra Modi a third term for creating a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Our commitment to policy promises has also evoked an encouraging response.
Which constituencies do you find challenging?
The BJP will register victory in every seat with a sizeable margin. Your government is open to dialogue with the Maoists.
However, the Union home minister has vowed to eliminate the rebels in two years?
We have always said that violence cannot be the solution. Maoists should give up arms, join the mainstream with rehabilitation. But if anyone fires at us or causes blasts, then our responses will be sterner and more severe. Maoists shouldn’t get shelter for getting political dividends.
Will Congress’ 5 ‘Nyay’ guarantees limit the impact of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’?
‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ not only connects people emotionally but also remains the PM’s pledge to deliver on the aspirations of the common man. Only during elections the Congress remembers the poor, farmers, backward, tribals, youths or women and floats their ‘Nyay’ scheme. It doesn’t work. The BJP and Modi ki Guarantee are the symbols of trust in the Centre. The Modi Ki Guarantee will eclipse the ‘Nyay’ promises.
Rahul Gandhi accused BJP and RSS of doing injustice to tribals and not allowing them to dream big...
‘Royal’ Rahul, born with a silver spoon and brought up in a privileged lineage, won’t understand the plight of tribals or the issues of Bastar. Adivasi are the protectors of forests. They are familiar with the game plan of Congress.
Is it the Modi magic that will work in Chhattisgarh?
PM Modi has a charismatic appeal as a popular global leader. He has acquired such recognition through his eagerness to work for the poor, tribals, backwards, the youth, farmers and women.
He has worked without availing of a single day leave in the last 10 years. Modiji has put an end to partime politics.
Congress accuses your party of poaching on party leaders…
Everybody knows Congress is a sinking ship. It should do soul-searching as to why their party with good leaders has fallen on such bad days
It seems the religious conversion issue benefits the party?
Tribals are becoming victims of religious conversions by allurement, force or misrepresentation. T h e Adivasi community realises that we fought against conversion that destroyed their cultural identity. BJP will soon bring a new tough anti-conversion law in the state.
Do you believe the tribals too are divided on religious lines, particularly in Bastar zone?
The unity of tribal communities is not good news for antinational forces. Tribals remain one and they symbolize Hindutva, Sanatan with the lifestyle in compatibility with the environment.
How about consistent allegations of the misuse of the ED, CBI and others by the Centre?
Why shouldn’t there be a thorough probe into corruption? As PM Modi has given a free hand to investigating agencies, several scams have been unearthed in so many states in the country. When the law takes its course, Opposition comes up with baseless allegations over the misuse of Central agencies.