Jharkhand Congress chief summoned over Shah video

The Delhi Police notice was issued after an FIR was registered following two complaints, one by the BJP and another from the Home Ministry.

More than 18 people, including political leaders, from seven states have been summoned by the Delhi Police. Three persons have been arrested for circulating the fake video, two in Gujarat and one in Assam.

An FIR has also been registered at the Argora police station in Ranchi by central BJP Janata Yuva Morcha leader Sanjay Kumar Mahato against Shailendra Hazra and Rupesh Rajak accusing them of making the fake video.