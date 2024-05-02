Jharkhand Congress’ ‘X’ account suspended in Amit Shah doctored video case

RANCHI: Jharkhand Congress' 'X' (Twitter account) was suspended after a case the Delhi police registered a case related to the Union Minister Amit Shah's doctored video.

Suspending the account, 'X' said that the action due to a legal demand.

"Account withheld... @INCJharkhand has been withheld in response to a legal demand," says the X handle of Jharkhand Congress.

Notably, on April 27, a video related to Union Home Minister Amit Shah had gone viral on social media, in which, he could be seen saying that if BJP government is formed, reservation for SC, ST and OBC will be abolished.

Several Congress leaders, including Rajesh Thakur, shared this video on social media platform X.

A notice has also been issued to Thakur after an FIR was registered after two complaints were received by Delhi police, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).