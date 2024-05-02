Kshatriyas up ante, protest against BJP Jamnagar nominee

AHMEDABAD : The BJP’s Jamnagar candidate Poonam Maadam encountered resistance from members of Gujarat’s Rajput community, which is angry over the party’s Rajkot candidate Parshottam Rupala’s comments.

Rupala, attending a Dalit event on March 22 this year, had said that “the erstwhile ‘Maharajas’ broke bread with the British and also married off their daughters to them”, invited the ire of the Kshatriya community. The Saurashtra region of Gujarat had been on the boil ever since, with Rajput community demanding an apology from Rupala.

During a campaign in the city on Monday night, BJP’s Jamnagar candidate Poonam Maadam too encountered protests from youths brandishing black flags.