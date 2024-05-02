LG Saxena gives nod to sack 223 DCW employees hired 'without due procedure'

NEW DELHI: An order was issued to terminate 223 contractual employees of the Delhi Commission of Women after Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to a proposal on it, officials said on Thursday.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government has directed the DCW to sack the contractual staffers who it said were hired without "following due procedure".

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed the order.

In a Hindi post on X, she said, "LG Saheb has issued a 'Tughlaqi' order to remove all the contract staff of DCW. Today, there are a total of 90 staffers in the Women's Commission, out of which only 8 people have been given by the government, the rest are on a contract for 3 months each."

"If all the contract staff are removed, the Women's Commission will be locked. Why are these people doing this? This organisation is built with blood and sweat. Instead of giving it staff and protection, you are destroying it from the roots? As long as I am alive, I will not let the Women's Commission be closed. Put me in jail, don't oppress women!" Maliwal said.

According to officials, Saxena approved the department's proposal regarding the termination of appointments, following which the department issued an order on it.

"... the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has approved the proposal of the department that the appointments of contractual staff engaged in DCW without having sanctioned posts and without following due procedures is void- ab-initio and the same cannot be allowed to continue in DCW," read an official order issued by the WCD department on Monday.