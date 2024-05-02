Mahayuti seat-sharing deal — BJP 28, Shinde 14, Ajit Pawar 5

MUMBAI : After two phases of Lok Sabha polls and a lot of back-and-forth, the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra announced the seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday. The BJP will contest 28 seats, while CM Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena 14 and NCP five. The RSP will field candidate on one seat.

The Shiv Sena announced its remaining candidates for Thane, Kalyan and Nashik seats on Wednesday. Initially, BJP was not ready to concede the South Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai North West, and Nashik seats to CM Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena. However, it conceded all these seats.