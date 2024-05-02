Migration on: Gujjars, Bakerwals rue poll delay in Anantnag-Rajouri

SRINAGAR : The Gujjar and Bakerwal community is disappointed over the deferment of polls to Anantnag-Rajouri seat, saying the move will lead to drop in voter turnout due to the annual migration of nomadic groups.

The EC has deferred the polls in the constituency in view of inclement weather. The polling, earlier scheduled to be held in the third phase on May 7, will now be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

“The EC decision to defer polls for Anantnag LS seat is very unfortunate. Now over one lakh nomads of border districts of Poonch and Rajouri will start their annual migration with livestock to high-altitude pastures, so they will voting. It will impact the poll percentage,” said Anwar Choudhary, convener of All J&K Gujjar Bakerwal Organisations Coordination Committee.

He said annual migration of nomads starts by the end of April. “We had urged the nomadic population to defer migration till after the polls on May 7. Now with EC deferring polls till May 25, one lakh nomads will start their annual migration,” Choudhary said.

Gujjar youth leader Guftar Ahmed Choudhary said, “People’s trust in EC has taken a beating. EC should have considered annual migration of Gujjar community while taking the decision.”