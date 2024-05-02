Modi government didn’t use majority to scrap quota in 10 yrs: Shah

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has refuted allegations levelled by the Congress that the BJP would abolish reservations after gaining a majority in the forthcoming elections.
Addressing a poll rally at Katghora in the Korba Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, he stated, “After remaining in power for 10 years, we didn’t remove reservations nor will we allow anyone to do so in the future. Modiji used the majority to scrap Article 370 (in Kashmir), construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, triple talaq, and introducing Citizenship (Amendment) Act.”
Eulogizing the achievements of the BJP-led Centre, he said PM Narendra Modi has a 10-year track record and a 25-year agenda for ‘Viksit Bharat’, while seeking the people’s support for his straight third term.
Shah claimed that in the second term, the Modi government has eliminated Naxalism from the country but couldn’t do so in Chhattisgarh owing to the hindrance of the Congress-led Bhupesh Baghel government. He held the Congress accountable for nurturing terrorism and Maoism in the country for years to win polls.
“Despite Maoists accepting they suffered a huge loss, the Congress called the encounters fake. After the BJP came to power in the state, 95 Maoists have been neutralized, and 350 cadres surrendered in four months,” he added. Reiterating the commitment to get rid of Maoists, Shah assured that the third term for PM will wipe out the banned outfit from Chhattisgarh in the next two years.
Shah professed that PM Modi has already scored a century in the first two phases of polling as the BJP surges ahead towards a stage of 400 seats. Citing Korba as a tough seat, he asked the people to support the BJP candidate Saroj Pandey, whom he cited as an accomplished parliamentarian.