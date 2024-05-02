Modi government didn’t use majority to scrap quota in 10 yrs: Shah

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has refuted allegations levelled by the Congress that the BJP would abolish reservations after gaining a majority in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a poll rally at Katghora in the Korba Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, he stated, “After remaining in power for 10 years, we didn’t remove reservations nor will we allow anyone to do so in the future. Modiji used the majority to scrap Article 370 (in Kashmir), construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, triple talaq, and introducing Citizenship (Amendment) Act.”

Eulogizing the achievements of the BJP-led Centre, he said PM Narendra Modi has a 10-year track record and a 25-year agenda for ‘Viksit Bharat’, while seeking the people’s support for his straight third term.