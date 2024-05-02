'My father inherited martyrdom, not wealth': Priyanka hits back at PM Modi’s jibe on Rajiv Gandhi

Priyanka emotionally recounted the 1991 assassination of her father, adding that Modi will not understand the sacrifices made by her family.

"I was only 19 years old when I brought home pieces of my father’s body draped in the national tricolour. I was angry at the country then for not having saved my father, who sacrificed his life for the country," she said.

"Now, I’m 52 and stating this fact publicly for the first time. But slowly, I realised that one only gets angry with someone he or she loves. How can I narrate how much we love our country when PM Modi terms by father a deshdrohi (traitor) on the public stage?" the Congress leader continued.

Last week, while addressing a rally in Morena, Modi had accused Rajiv of abolishing inheritance tax after coming to power to avoid taxation on the wealth inherited from his mother, Indira Gandhi.

"Listen with your ears wide open about the sins the Congress has committed. I want to put forth an interesting fact. When sister Indira Gandhi passed away, there was a law by virtue of which half of the wealth used to go to the government. There were talks then that Indiraji willed her wealth in her son Rajiv Gandhi's name," Modi had told the gathering.

"To save the money going to the government, the then-PM Rajiv Gandhi abolished the inheritance tax," the prime minister had claimed, as he tried to double down on his wealth redistribution and inheritance tax charge at the Congress.

Immediately responding to Modi's remarks against Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that "every time he opens his mouth to speak, the prime minister provides fresh evidence of his meanness, pettiness, and his steadfast adherence to lies."