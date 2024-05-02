Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport; no political clearance issued: MEA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by it in respect of the travel of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to Germany.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that no visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is accused of sexual harassment of several women and is believed to be in Germany. The Janata Dal (Secular) has already suspended the Hassan MP.

"No Political Clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the MP's reported travel to Germany.