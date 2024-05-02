Repolling underway in Rajasthan's Ajmer after misplaced voters' register

JAIPUR: Repolling necessitated by a misplaced voters' register at a booth in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency began at 7 am on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India had declared polling held at this booth in the second phase on April 26 void after 17-A register (of voters) got misplaced by the presiding officer and announced repolling.

Elaborate security and other arrangements have been made for the repolling.

"Voting at the polling booth in Nandsi in Ajmer parliamentary constituency began at 7 am which will continue till 5 pm," spokesperson of the election department said here.

A total of 753 voters will exercise their franchise in the repolling.

Webcasting of this polling booth is also being done.

Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats, out of which 12 went to polls in the first phase on April 19 and 13 in the second phase on April 26.