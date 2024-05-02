War of words over Adhir’s ‘... vote for BJP’ remarks

The row began after an alleged video clip showed Chowdhury, Congress candidate from Baharampur, saying “it’s better to vote for the BJP than to vote for the TMC” during an election rally.

Responding to the video, the TMC said in a post on X that after acting as “eyes and ears of BJP in Bengal,” Chowdhury has now been promoted to be the “voice of the BJP in Bengal.” “Listen to how the B-Team member is openly asking people to vote for BJP, a party that refused to release Bengal’s rightful due and deprived our people of their rights.

Only a Bangla birodhi can campaign for BJP, which has repeatedly insulted Bengal’s icons,” said the TMC. “On May 13, people of Baharampur will give a befitting response to this betrayal!” it added.