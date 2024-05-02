Woman accuses West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose of sexual harassment

KOLKATA: In a sensational charge, a female employee of Raj Bhavan has accused West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose of sexual harassment.

The woman had been working as a temporary staffer at Raj Bhavan since 2019. She complained of feeling uncomfortable when the governor met her on Thursday, reportedly to discuss her promotion.

According to the complaint, the woman was touched improperly by the governor a week ago. Sources said she first complained to the Raj Bhavan police outpost before filing a complaint at Hare Street police station.

Senior police officials said they received a complaint and are looking into it.

"We have received a complaint and are conducting an investigation. We are also consulting the matter with constitutional experts of the law department. As per the woman's allegation, she was molested inside Raj Bhavan," Deputy Commissioner of Central Division Indira Mukherjee told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor Ananda Bose has denied the allegations.

In a statement released by the Raj Bhavan, Bose said: "Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal."