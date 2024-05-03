26 per cent jump in apprenticeship scheme as more youths upskill to get better jobs

NEW DELHI: More and more Indians are arming themselves with skilling and upskilling courses under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) to get better jobs, with the programme witnessing a 26 per cent jump in enrollment in 2023-24 as compared to the previous year, officials said Friday.

The scheme, launched in 2016, saw an enrollment of 35,333 people in 2018-19. In 2023-24, the figure touched 931,406. In 2022-23, the total number of apprentices registered was 738,704.

Maharashtra registered the maximum number of enrollments in the scheme. The state saw an impressive enrollment of 263,239. It is followed by Tamil Nadu at 101,519.

The other states are Gujarat (83,611), Karnataka (78,497), and Uttar Pradesh (71,378).

“This staggering increase represents a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 74.76% over the five years,” the officials added.

Officials said the enrollment of apprentices has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years.

“This ambitious initiative has emerged as a game-changer, as it helped in bridging the gap between formal education and industry demands while addressing the pressing issues of youth unemployment and underemployment,” the officials added.

The programme has helped foster business growth and innovation while providing valuable on-the-job practical training and opportunities for aspiring professionals, they said.

“This symbiotic relationship is driving inclusive economic development, empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds, and nurturing personal and professional growth across sectors,” the official added.

Under the scheme, apprentices not only get training to enhance their capacity, but are offered stipend support.

The scheme's objectives include fostering a skilled workforce, incentivising establishment participation, facilitating upskilling opportunities, and encouraging apprenticeship enrollment in small enterprises and underserved regions, thus contributing to inclusive economic development and effectively addressing the skills gap in the country.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which manages the programme, also oversees the operation of the apprenticeship portal, which serves as a platform for facilitating the enrollment process. NSDC was set up as part of a national skill development mission in the country.

NSDC is also responsible for disbursing partial stipend support to apprentices, both for designated and optional trades, through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

It also undertakes capacity-building initiatives for stakeholders involved in the apprenticeship programme, which includes organising awareness campaigns, trade fairs (melas), workshops, seminars, and other events aimed at promoting the programme and engaging with various participants.

Officials added that by fostering inclusive skill development and creating employment opportunities, this scheme is not only empowering individuals but also shaping a workforce that is future-ready and adaptable to the ever-evolving demands of the industry.