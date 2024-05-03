Amit Shah slams ‘dynastic’ SP, Congress for skipping Ram temple opening

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc, especially the Samajwadi Party, over dynastic politics while addressing poll rallies in Badaun, Bareilly, and Sitapur on Thursday.

He slammed Congress and SP leaders for refusing to attend the consecration of Ram Lalla. In Badaun, Shah criticised the Samajwadi Party for fielding Aditya Yadav, the son of senior SP leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav, after much flip-flopping.

He accused Akhilesh Yadav of giving tickets to five family members, including himself, his wife Dimple Yadav, and cousins Akshay Yadav, Aditya Yadav, and Dharmendra Yadav, questioning whether no other Yadav besides the first family of SP was capable of contesting elections. Shah addressed a public rally in Budaun, emphasizing that the upcoming election is to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third mandate and to tackle issues like terrorism, Naxalism, and crime in Uttar Pradesh.

In Bareilly, Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Akhilesh Yadav for not attending the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, accusing them of prioritizing their vote banks over national interests.