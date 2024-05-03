Brahmos docus: DRDO bins reports of security breach

“As per protocol, I had handed over all the documents including files marked ‘classified’ and ‘confidential’ to my successor in the presence of the company secretary, who is aware of the classified documents and procedures. I have worked with DRDO for 38 years and have ensured that not even a single paper goes out. Is it that easy to move out classified documents from the organisation where for every paper there’s an inventory?”, he questioned.

The top missile scientist said that on the day of his retirement he did carry back his “personal belongings” - the souvenirs given to him during his seven year tenure as DG, DRDO; from 2014 to 2021, the degrees and honours he had obtained and other personal belongings in five to six boxes.

“The allegation that I took away secret documents and files in 40 boxes and returned them almost after a month is mischievous,” said Mishra. He said that the DRDO had recently constituted a fact finding committee to verify the allegations and had asked him to respond to their queries.