Congress vs INDIA, and BJP vs BJP in Ladakh’s sole Lok Sabha seat

Notably, the Kargil unit of Congress has forged an alliance with the National Conference (NC) and opted to field its own candidate. Nasir Munshi, the District Congress president of Kargil, declared that the Kargil faction, in collaboration with NC, has chosen to nominate NC luminary Haji Mohammad Hanifa Jan for the Ladakh seat, a decision purportedly backed by Kargil’s populace. Designating their nominee as an INDIA alliance candidate, both NC and Congress are integral constituents of this coalition. As per the seat-sharing accord between NC and PDP concerning the six LS seats of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, NC is slated to contest all three LS seats in the Valley, while Congress is designated both parliamentary seats in the Jammu region along with the solitary LS seat in Ladakh.

Presently, only four candidates, inclusive of the official Congress and BJP nominees, along with their substitute candidates, have lodged their nomination papers for the Ladakh LS seat. However, with a single day remaining for the submission of nomination papers, the pivotal question persists: Can Congress persuade its Kargil unit to retract its own candidate aligned with NC and instead throw its weight behind the party’s official nominee? Should the Kargil Congress unit opt to endorse Hanifa Jan, he would then vie as an independent candidate, setting the stage for a riveting showdown between Congress and the INDIA alliance contender amidst the frigid desert landscape.