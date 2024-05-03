Day after TMC action against him, Ghosh calls himself grassroot worker

KOLKATA: A day after Kunal Ghosh was removed as the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, he said on Thursday that he would continue to work as a grassroot worker of the party.

“No problem, I will love to be on the road, working for the party on the field,” Ghosh told a local Bengali channel.

He was seen crying before the party workers. “I cry openly unlike many others who cry only on WhatsApp or other social media platforms to garner sympathy from the TMC chief,” he said.

Ghosh later told reporters that internal information of the party does not reach chief minister Mamata Banerjee as she is bogged with many works. “A section of the party leaders does not want the information to be passed on to Banerjee and that’s why she is unaware of many internal developments in the party,” he said.

Ghosh questioned the role of TMC MP Derek O Brien. “Who is Derek O Brien? He only speaks good English. That’s his credential. He is not a politician.” Ghosh was stripped off his position after sharing a platform with TMC turncoat and BJP’s North Kolkata candidate Tapas Roy on Wednesday, which drew criticism from the TMC leadership.