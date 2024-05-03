Day after TMC action against him, Ghosh calls himself grassroot worker

KOLKATA: A day after Kunal Ghosh was removed as the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, he said on Thursday that he would continue to work as a grassroot worker of the party.
“No problem, I will love to be on the road, working for the party on the field,” Ghosh told a local Bengali channel.
He was seen crying before the party workers. “I cry openly unlike many others who cry only on WhatsApp or other social media platforms to garner sympathy from the TMC chief,” he said.
Ghosh later told reporters that internal information of the party does not reach chief minister Mamata Banerjee as she is bogged with many works. “A section of the party leaders does not want the information to be passed on to Banerjee and that’s why she is unaware of many internal developments in the party,” he said.
Ghosh questioned the role of TMC MP Derek O Brien. “Who is Derek O Brien? He only speaks good English. That’s his credential. He is not a politician.” Ghosh was stripped off his position after sharing a platform with TMC turncoat and BJP’s North Kolkata candidate Tapas Roy on Wednesday, which drew criticism from the TMC leadership.
“Tapas Roy is a true mass leader. His doors are always open for party workers and people. I have known him for several decades. Unfortunately, our paths are now different as Tapas-da is no more in our party despite our best efforts to retain him,” Ghosh had said at the platform.
While the TMC had issued a statement informing about its decision to remove Ghosh as state general secretary, the party on Thursday issued a fresh list of ‘star campaigners’ which retained names of party heavyweights Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and 38 other leaders including new entrants like Ritabrata Banerjee, minister Birbaha Hansda and candidate Saayoni Ghosh, only leaving out Ghosh.
While Ghosh’s actions were questioned, some party members, including TMC Rajya Sabha spokesperson Santanu Sen and West Bengal minister Bratya Basu, acknowledged his contributions to the party.
bengal governor accused of harassment
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was accused of sexual harassment by a female employee of Raj Bhavan. The woman, who has been working as a temporary staff of Raj Bhavan since 2019, complained of “feeling uncomfortable” when the Governor met her on Thursday reportedly to discuss her promotion. In the complaint, the woman said she was touched improperly by the Governor a week ago.