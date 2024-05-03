Have asked BJP to form separate legal cell to provide help to genuine teachers in SSC scam: PM Modi

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the West Bengal BJP unit to create a separate legal cell to provide help to “genuine teachers and candidates” who have lost jobs due to the School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

While addressing an election rally at Burdwan-Durgapur, PM Modi said that although he wants those involved in corruption by the TMC to be punished, he does not want the innocent to suffer.

“The corruption that the TMC has done in Bengal regarding the school recruitment is shameful. Due to this scam, several genuine candidates have suffered. I have asked the Bengal BJP unit on behalf of the party to create a separate legal cell and social media platform to provide help to the genuine candidates and teachers,” he said.

Modi’s remark drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who said that after taking jobs from people, he is now trying to portray himself as a saviour.

“As elections are going on, just to garner support from the people, Modi is saying that he will help the genuine SSC candidates. Where was he when the Calcutta High Court gave the order? We have said we will help all the candidates and will see in due course of time whether or not the appointments made were legal or illegal,” added Banerjee.

“BJP will support such honest candidates and will provide them legal help and will fight for them. This is Modi’s guarantee,” stressed the PM.