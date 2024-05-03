Hemant Soren will come back stronger; Jharkhand will not bow down: Kalpana hits out at BJP

According to Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's arrest was unexpected and unwarranted and it triggered a shock in the JMM and the family.

The tribals of the state will not bow down and Hemant Soren will emerge stronger, she said.

“We have full faith in the judiciary and we are waiting for Hemant ji to come out on bail and campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He is innocent and has been trapped in a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP-led government at the Centre,” said Kalpana Soren.

Kalpana Soren, who projected herself as the JMM leader before the nation during the concluding ceremony of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for the first time on March 17 and gave the slogan – Jharkhand Jhukega Nahin - India Rukega Nahi (Jharkhand will not bow down - India will not stop), is said to have been taking almost all key decisions in the party.

Kalpana has also been quite vocal on social media against the BJP after Hemant Soren's arrest.

Party sources claimed that Kalpana, who has already taken charge of the JMM in the absence of Hemant Soren, may replace Champai Soren as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand if she contests successfully in the Assembly elections.