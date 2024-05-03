Hemant Soren will come back stronger; Jharkhand will not bow down: Kalpana hits out at BJP

RANCHI: Launching a scathing on the BJP-led Centre, the wife of jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren posted a photograph of her posing with a bow and arrow on the social media platform 'X' with captions targetting the saffron party for the recent events in the state.
After filing nominations for the Gandey Assembly by-poll, Kalpana Soren has been making scathing attacks on the BJP-led Centre for allegedly targeting the non-BJP-ruled states.
In her 'X' handle, the JMM leader said, "Sach hai… vipatti jab aati hai; Kayar ko hi dahlati hai. Surma nahin vichalit hote; Chhan ek nahi dheeraj khote. Vighnon ko gale lagate hain; kanto me raah banate hain.”
(It is true, when disaster strikes; only the coward is frightened. Braves don’t get distracted; never lose patience even for a moment. Embrace obstacles; makes a path among the thorns.)
Speaking to a news agency on Thursday, she said that the people of Jharkhand are seething in anger against the BJP government and will throw out this tyrannical force which is looting its rich mineral resources.
According to Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's arrest was unexpected and unwarranted and it triggered a shock in the JMM and the family.
The tribals of the state will not bow down and Hemant Soren will emerge stronger, she said.
“We have full faith in the judiciary and we are waiting for Hemant ji to come out on bail and campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He is innocent and has been trapped in a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP-led government at the Centre,” said Kalpana Soren.
Kalpana Soren, who projected herself as the JMM leader before the nation during the concluding ceremony of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for the first time on March 17 and gave the slogan – Jharkhand Jhukega Nahin - India Rukega Nahi (Jharkhand will not bow down - India will not stop), is said to have been taking almost all key decisions in the party.
Kalpana has also been quite vocal on social media against the BJP after Hemant Soren's arrest.
Party sources claimed that Kalpana, who has already taken charge of the JMM in the absence of Hemant Soren, may replace Champai Soren as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand if she contests successfully in the Assembly elections.