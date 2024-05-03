India slams Pakistan in UNGA, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects

UNITED NATIONS: In a sharp retort, India has said Pakistan harbours a “most dubious track record” on all aspects, as it slammed “destructive and pernicious” remarks made by Islamabad's envoy in the UN General Assembly here.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj's stern response came after Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram made lengthy remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during his address to the UN General Assembly meeting on ‘Culture of Peace.'

“One final point…in this Assembly, as we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature,” Kamboj said on Thursday.

“We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions. Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?” she said.