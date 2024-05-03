Men at higher risk of early Covid death: Lancet

NEW DELHI: Men are at a higher risk of premature death than women, however, females who live longer lives tend to spend more of their lifetime in poor health, according to a Lancet report.

The study published in Lancet Public Health said that while men face a higher chance of dying early from Covid-19, heart disease, respiratory, liver diseases and road accidents, women tend to experience more non-fatal illnesses such as mental health conditions, low back pain, dementia, headaches and HIV/AIDS.

In 2021, males faced a higher disease burden than females.

Covid-19 disproportionately affected men in all regions. The gap was widest in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America. It found that men lost 45 per cent more years of life to Covid-19 compared to women. This disease was the leading cause of health loss in 2021.

Ischaemic heart disease had the second largest absolute difference in health loss between males and females, with the former experiencing 45 per cent more health loss from heart disease compared to the latter. One of the biggest health problems faced by females was low back pain, particularly in regions such as South Asia and parts of Europe and Asia. These differences start in teenage years and persist through life, with women facing higher levels of illness and disability overall due to their longer life expectancy.