Nilesh Kumbhani falls sick before ‘major revelation’

AHMEDABAD : Congress candidate from Surat Lok Sabha seat Nilesh Kumbhani, whose nomination was cancelled leading to the BJP’s unopposed win, has again sparked a controversy.
After the cancellation of Kumbhani’s candidacy, he and his three proposers have remained out of public view. The Congress suspended Kumbhani after he lost contact with the party. Amid speculation surrounding his whereabouts, Kumbhani suddenly appeared at his residence in Surat on Wednesday night. Furthermore, a message circulated by his supporters hinted at a media appearance on Thursday with promises of significant revelations, stirring a buzz in political circles. However, he failed to make an appearance.
“On Wednesday night, Nilesh Kumbhani’s supporters circulated a message stating that he would address the media and unveil significant revelations. However, shortly after, another message emerged stating that he would no longer appear before the media due to his ill health,” a leader of Surat Congress said, wishing not to be named.
“It is possible that Nilesh Kumbhani’s initial message reached Congress workers, and fearing strong opposition, he had to retract his decision,” the leader said.
Police arrangements have been made outside his residence to ensure the safety of his family in case of any protests.