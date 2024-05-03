Nilesh Kumbhani falls sick before ‘major revelation’

AHMEDABAD : Congress candidate from Surat Lok Sabha seat Nilesh Kumbhani, whose nomination was cancelled leading to the BJP’s unopposed win, has again sparked a controversy.

After the cancellation of Kumbhani’s candidacy, he and his three proposers have remained out of public view. The Congress suspended Kumbhani after he lost contact with the party. Amid speculation surrounding his whereabouts, Kumbhani suddenly appeared at his residence in Surat on Wednesday night. Furthermore, a message circulated by his supporters hinted at a media appearance on Thursday with promises of significant revelations, stirring a buzz in political circles. However, he failed to make an appearance.