Rahul to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will contest from family bastion Raebareli and senior leader KL Sharma will be fielded from Amethi. The announcement came just a few hours before filing the nominations for the prestigious seats. The deadline for filing nominations ends at 3 pm today. Both seats are considered traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented them for several decades. Besides Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi has contested Lok Sabha election from Kerala’s Wayanad as well. Gandhi is the sitting MP from Wayanad.

The party has been keeping the cards close to its chest on the candidature of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from the prestigious seats.