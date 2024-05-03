Supriya's victory will reduce support for Modi by one MP in Parliament: Sharad Pawar

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar has said that victory for his daughter Supriya Sule, his party's Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati, would reduce support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one MP in Parliament.

Campaigning on Thursday for Sule in Pune district's Purandar tehsil, which comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, he also flayed the BJP over farmers' issues.

Three-term MP Sule is pitted against NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, her sister-in-law and wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.