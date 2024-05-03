'Vote for NOTA': Congress appeals to Indore electors

BHOPAL: Deprived of a candidate to contest the May 13 Lok Sabha polls – following the withdrawal of papers by its official nominee and rejection of papers of its “substitute” candidate – the opposition Congress has decided to appeal to people to press the None of the Above (NOTA) option in Indore parliamentary constituency.

“We’re not like the BJP that has tarnished and murdered democracy in Indore. We believe in democracy, but won’t support any of the remaining candidates in fray or ask people to boycott the election. We appeal to the people of Indore to exercise the NOTA option to teach the BJP a befitting lesson in the May 13 LS polls,” state Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Thursday.

“The BJP which once took pride in itself as the party with difference is now a party which only believes in murdering democracy, by preventing opposition party candidates from contesting the polls. Never in the past has anything like this happened here, which is the country’s cleanest city with a rich heritage. But the BJP’s recent immoral act masterminded by the MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has tarnished democracy in the city,” Patwari said.