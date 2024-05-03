With Dhami in toe, BJP nominee Sanjay Seth files nomination for Ranchi LS seat

RANCHI: Sanjay Seth, the BJP candidate for the Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday filed his nomination in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Accompanied by CM Dhami, leader of opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto, JD(U)’s Kheeru Mahto and other BJP leaders, Seth expressed confidence for his victory from Ranchi.

Before filing of the papers, a grand poll meeting was organised in Morabadi ground in Ranchi where thousands of supporters from different assembly constituencies were also present.

Expressing hope that the NDA will win all 14 seats in Jharkhand, CM Dhami said the entire nation is eager to see Narendra Modi become Prime Minister for the third time.

“The overwhelming support is evident in Jharkhand and people are enthusiastic. The NDA is poised to claim victory in all 14 seats in Jharkhand. Sanjay Seth’s campaign will set new records, securing Ranchi’s support to represent them in Parliament,” he added.

CM Dhami also underscored the Centre’s efforts towards societal uplift, particularly in integrating tribal communities into the mainstream. He expressed confidence in the people of Jharkhand contributing significantly to achieving the “Abki Baar 400 Paar” resolution. Polling for Ranchi is scheduled for May 25, part of the multi-phase elections in Jharkhand.