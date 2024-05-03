Year after outbreak of Manipur conflict, Meiteis and Kukis offer prayers for victims

GUWAHATI: Friday (May 3) marked one year since the outbreak of Manipur’s ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals.

According to the last official count, the violence left 219 people dead and over 60,000 displaced. An estimated 50,000 of the displaced are still lodged in various relief camps.

The state continues to remain ethnically partitioned – Meiteis confined to the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribals holed up in the hills. Both sides are armed and gunfights are raging. The animosity is such that people from the two warring communities cannot even think of going to each other’s areas.

Against this backdrop, both communities organised different programmes on Friday to pay homage to the victims of the conflict.

In Imphal, seven women shaved their heads and took out a 19-km bicycle rally wearing black clothes. The rally started at Sekmai and culminated at the historic Kangla fort.