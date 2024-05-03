Year after outbreak of Manipur conflict, Meiteis and Kukis offer prayers for victims

GUWAHATI: Friday (May 3) marked one year since the outbreak of Manipur’s ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals.
According to the last official count, the violence left 219 people dead and over 60,000 displaced. An estimated 50,000 of the displaced are still lodged in various relief camps.
The state continues to remain ethnically partitioned – Meiteis confined to the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribals holed up in the hills. Both sides are armed and gunfights are raging. The animosity is such that people from the two warring communities cannot even think of going to each other’s areas.
Against this backdrop, both communities organised different programmes on Friday to pay homage to the victims of the conflict.
In Imphal, seven women shaved their heads and took out a 19-km bicycle rally wearing black clothes. The rally started at Sekmai and culminated at the historic Kangla fort.
According to locals, the rally was taken out to spread the message of peace and pray for those from the Meitei community who lost their lives in the conflict.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity and some other Meitei organisations organised public meetings and other programmes.
In Churachandpur, which is the Kuki-Zo heartland, people offered mass prayers in churches and organised a condolence service at the Martyrs’ Cemetery. Candles were lit in the evening in every household.
Responding to the call of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum and other organisations, people observed a total shutdown. Shops, commercial establishments and various institutions remained closed.
The Zomi Council Steering Committee submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the plight of Kuki-Zo tribals and sought the central government’s intervention.
The Kuki-Zo tribals also organised various programmes at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Hundreds of people from the community took part in the events. They all came wearing black clothes.