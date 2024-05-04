Battlelines drawn in Assam poll arena

Dhubri, which is a Muslim-majority seat on the Bangladesh border, braces for a contest between AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, who is the three-time sitting MP, and former Congress minister Rakibul Hussain. Victory will determine the future of both the AIUDF and Congress.

The AIUDF is influential in the migrant Muslim areas but its popularity has somewhat waned in recent years following the perception that Ajmal, who is a perfume baron, is running the party as a business enterprise. If he wins, it will keep the AIUDF in good stead in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Congress had been influential in Dhubri and the adjoining Goalpara and Barpeta districts for decades. It slowly lost the space to AIUDF when it emerged as a powerhouse. If Hussain, an MLA from central Assam’s Nagaon district, wins, it could well be the first step for the Congress towards regaining the ground in lower Assam.

Barpeta also has a sizeable migrant Muslim population but the AGP is expected to win the seat comfortably. The party fielded former minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury. He has a distinct record of representing the Bongaigaon seat in the Assembly for eight straight terms since 1985.

Choudhury will be up against Congress’ Deep Bayan. Sitting MP Abdul Khaleque of the Congress was denied the ticket by the party. Barpeta underwent massive demographic changes following delimitation last year. Many Muslim-dominated Assembly segments were sliced off while Hindu-dominated constituencies were added.

Observers say Choudhury’s victory is a forgone conclusion considering the likely distribution of anti-NDA votes among the Congress, the CPM and the Trinamool Congress.

A straight contest is expected between the UPPL and the Bodoland People’s Front in the Kokrajhar seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The UPPL’s Joyanta Basumatary and the BPF’s Kampa Borgoyari are pitted against each other.