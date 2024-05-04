'Cool Summer of India' campaign seeks to boost tourism in lesser-known cities during summer

NEW DELHI: Aiming to attarct more international tourists during summer and at the same time decongest the overcrowded hill stations in the country, the Ministry of Tourism is all set to launch a social media campaign—‘Cool Summer of India’.

With this, the Ministry is seeking to promote the country as an all season tourist destination.

The ministry in consultation with the state governments and union territory (UT) administrations has picked about 50 destinations. These destinations will be featured on various digital platforms, the Incredible India portal under the first phase of the campaign.

During the promotional exercise, efforts will be made to ensure that more tourists visit the suggested cities during May and June; months during which a large part of the country reels under severe heat waves.