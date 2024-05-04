Death toll in Uttarakhand forest fire rises to three, situation remains grim

DEHRADUN: Three of the five people seriously injured in a fire in Syunrakot Van Panchayat area of Almora in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region have succumbed to burn injuries, even as the state grapples with wildfires.

Two people lost their lives in a forest fire on Thursday, and a woman who suffered burn injuries succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Forest Hospital in Haldwani on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that a group of Nepali labourers were involved in extracting resin from the forest in the Syunrakot forest area. Their wives were also assisting them in this endeavour. Late on Thursday evening, the Forest Department received reports that two Nepali labourers and their wives had been unexpectedly caught in a blaze in the forest. Tragically, two of the labourers lost their lives while bravely fighting the fierce fire, which had taken a devastating turn, and their wives sustained serious burns in the process.