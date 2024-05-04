Five engineering students dead as car falls into gorge near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Five people were killed in a road accident after a vehicle fell down into a deep gorge near Chunakhal on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road at around 5 am on Saturday.

Four of the victims are identified to be engineering students while a fellow woman passenger survived the fall with minor injuries.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Fire Station Officer Dheeraj Singh Tadiyal said, "On receiving the information of the incident at around 5:30 a.m., we rushed to the accident scene with the police force. The relief and rescue operations are currently underway with the help of locals. The injured are being taken to nearby hospital"