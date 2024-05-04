Her story: It’s a Bhabi vs Didi duel in Korba

So far, the three parliamentary elections held were won twice by the Congress in 2009 and 2019 while the BJP secured victory in 2014 polls.

Jyotsna is said to be banking on her clean image, simplicity, who first time contested elections in 2019 and won despite the Modi wave. However, the BJP has alleged that she has not just been found missing in her own constituency but also in Parliament. “Even I couldn’t find her in the House (Lok Sabha). Where was she”, was the remark by Amit Shah while speaking at the Katghora rally on May 1.

Jyotsna’s reported failure not to give enough time in her area seemingly goes against her, the BJP believes. Her husband Charandas Mahant was a former Lok Sabha member from Korba, Assembly Speaker and presently leader of opposition campaigning to retain the seat for Congress.

The Congress aggressively countered the BJP citing their candidate as “outsider”.