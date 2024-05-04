In Maharashtra, Shah says Congress will stop development if voted to power

MUMBAI : Union minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the INDIA bloc for its failure to put up a prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Shah was campaigning for the BJP candidates in Sangali and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituencies.

He said several leaders were vying against each other for the PM’s post. “INDIA bloc is planning to make each leader the PM from among the alliance partners, if they come to power. The PM’s post is not a shop that anyone can represent by taking turns,” Shah said.

Shah said under the Manmohan Singh reign, India was placed 11th on the global economic ladder, but under the Modi government, it surged at fifth. “Very soon, it will be at number three in the world. The country is witnessing big development works under Modi’s leadership. If the Oppositions comes to power, the growth story of India will be halted again. People should not allow it at any cost. The country feels safe and secure under Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Attacking Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader said that a “duplicate Shiv Sena” is afraid of taking the name of Veer Savarkar. “How can they be called the real Shiv Sena? He asked. He accused Uddhav Thackeray of indulging in vote bank politics. “Thackeray is looking for a different vote bank. He is not concerned about the country, its pride and safety, but is concerned for his vote bank only,” he said.

“We facilitated the Ram temple construction, an issue pending for over 500 years. We have given 33 per cent reservations to women. Modi is only a good and viable alternative if we want to see a developed and progressive India,” the home minister added.

