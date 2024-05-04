India, Indonesia resolve to scale up defence ties, review initiatives at meet

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia on Friday vowed to expand overall bilateral defence ties, especially in areas of maritime security and industrial engagement for production of military equipment. Various aspects of defence and strategic relations between the two countries figured at the seventh India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting that took place in Delhi.
The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and secretary general of the Indonesia ministry of defence, Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto.
“The progress made on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives deliberated in meetings of Working Groups on Defence Cooperation and Defence Industries Cooperation was also reviewed by the co-chairs,” the MoD said.
“The dignitaries identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration especially in the field of defence industry ties, maritime security and multilateral cooperation,” it said. It was the 7th JDCC meeting during which “both sides expressed satisfaction at the expanding scope of defence cooperation between the two countries.” During the visit, the Secretary General visited the DRDO headquarters in New Delhi as well as TATA Advanced Systems and L&T Defence facilities in Pune.
He also held deliberations with other Indian defence industry partners like Bharat Forge and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities in research and joint production. He also called on the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. The secretary general paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.
The relationship broadened with the May 2018 India and Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Indonesia is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific region.