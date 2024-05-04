India, Indonesia resolve to scale up defence ties, review initiatives at meet

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia on Friday vowed to expand overall bilateral defence ties, especially in areas of maritime security and industrial engagement for production of military equipment. Various aspects of defence and strategic relations between the two countries figured at the seventh India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting that took place in Delhi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and secretary general of the Indonesia ministry of defence, Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto.

“The progress made on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives deliberated in meetings of Working Groups on Defence Cooperation and Defence Industries Cooperation was also reviewed by the co-chairs,” the MoD said.