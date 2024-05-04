Indians continue to take upskilling route for jobs

NEW DELHI: More and more Indians are arming themselves with skilling and up skilling courses under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to secure better jobs, with the program witnessing a 26 percent jump in enrollment in 2023-24 compared to the previous year, officials said Friday.

The scheme, launched in 2016, saw an enrollment of 35,333 people in 2018-19. In 2023-24, the figure reached 931,406. In 2022-23, the total number of apprentices registered was 738,704. Maharashtra registered the maximum number of enrolments in the scheme. The state saw an impressive enrolment of 263,239, followed by Tamil Nadu with 101,519.

The other states include Gujarat (83,611), Karnataka (78,497), and Uttar Pradesh (71,378). “This staggering increase represents a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 74.76% over the five years,” the officials added.

Officials said the enrolment of apprentices has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years. “This ambitious initiative has emerged as a game-changer, as it helped bridge the gap between formal education and industry demands while addressing the pressing issues of youth unemployment and underemployment,” the officials added.

The program has helped foster business growth and innovation while providing valuable on-the-job practical training and opportunities for aspiring professionals, they said.