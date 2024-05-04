'Intellectual Property rights need of the hour; safeguard interests of innovators and farmers'

NEW DELHI: India's agricultural sector is blooming with modern day innovation and technology at an accelerated pace and the country is striving to achieve the 'Viksit' tag by 2047.

Speaking at a national conference titled ‘Innovate, Protect, Prosper: Role of Intellectual Property Protection in taking India's Seed Sector to the Next Level,’ organised by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII), several experts dwelt upon other subsidiary aspects of related subjects, which now merit attention across the world.

They also pointed out challenges including strengthening mechanisms for IP protection and enforcement, particularly in seed and biotech sectors, facilitating technology transfer and licensing agreements, navigating complex regulatory frameworks, and building capacity and awareness among stakeholders.

Dr Raj S Paroda, founder chairman of Trust for Advancement of Agriculture Sciences (TAAS) in his address said, “Enabling environment for IPR protection is critical for accelerating innovations and technologies needed for faster growth of agriculture. When innovators are confident of protection of their rights, they get incentivized to do better and come forward to invest and innovate."

He further said, "Fortunately, through PPVFRA, in India have a unique IPR framework which not only protects the rights of plant breeders but also of our farmers."